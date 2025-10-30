Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' not delayed, will release in March 2026: Makers

Actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has neither been delayed nor postponed and will release as slated on 19 March, 2026, makers KVN Productions said on Thursday.

“140 days to go… His Untamed Presence, Is Your Existential Crisis. #ToxicTheMovie releasing worldwide on 19-03-2026,” KVN Productions captioned their post on X.

Re-sharing film critic Taran Adarsh’s post, the production banner dispelled rumours of the film getting delayed. According to media reports, Yash was not happy with some portions of the project shot so far by director Geetu Mohandas. This sparked speculation about the release date of the film being pushed back.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banner of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic will be shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and it will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Toxic will also star Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

The movie marks Yash's first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2, a superhit film from Prashanth Neel, which hit theatres in 2022.