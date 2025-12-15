Award-winning short ‘Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn’ gets Kolkata premiere at Bioscopia Festival

Kolkata filmmaker Chandradeep Das’s Bengali-language short film Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn was screened in the city over the weekend during the two-day Bioscopia film festival.

Directed by Chandradeep Das and written by Rahul Roye, who co-wrote the screenplay with Das, the film focuses on the silent struggles and quiet defiance of elderly LGBTQ+ individuals in a conservative society.

“Jasmine’s festival run has been a dream ride as we have been selected by numerous prestigious film festivals, some of which we didn’t even expect to make the cut… We are thrilled to see Jasmine spreading its fragrance across the world, touching hearts, and leaving a lasting impression wherever it goes,” Das told The Telegraph Online.

“This is our first screening in Kolkata. The city lacks proper film festivals, and so we didn’t submit to any. Sappho for Equality, the organisation behind this fest, approached me for the screening of Jasmine. They have championed LGBTQ stories and narratives through ‘Dialogues’ for 18 years, I think. So, we decided to have the city premiere at this event only. I’m happy to finally show my film in my city. We hope to have more screenings in the future,” he added.

The film has been produced by Tushar Tyagi, Rahul Roye, and Nikita Ivanenko, with executive production support from Sein Lyan Tun and Abdullah Al Kandari.

Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn revolves around the love story of two elderly women, Meera, played by Sudipa Basu, and Indira, played by Uma Jhunjhunwala, who live in a senior care home. As their relationship develops in secrecy, the film addresses themes of domestic abuse, toxic masculinity, consent, and societal repression of queer identities.

Cinematography for the film was handled by Manas Bhattacharyya, while editing was by Aritra Dutta Banik. Sougata Banerjee led the sound design, and the film’s score was composed by Shehrose Mian.

The short film had previously been officially selected in competition at several major international festivals, including the BAFTA- and BIFA-qualifying 19th Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2025, the 16th Norwich Film Festival 2025, and the Oscar-qualifying 20th Tasveer Film Festival 2025.

Following its world premiere at BFI Flare, Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn travelled to multiple international festivals, including Fribourg, Concorto, and KASHISH.

At KASHISH, it won the Golden Butterfly Award for Best Indian Narrative Short Film.

The Iris Prize is the largest short film prize in the world. Supported by the Michael Bishop Foundation, the winner receives £40,000 to make their next LGBTQ+ short film in the UK.

Jasmine That Blooms in Autumn had its French premiere in competition at the 31st Chéries-Chéris 2025, regarded as one of Europe’s prestigious queer film festivals.

The film was also selected at the London Indian Film Festival, with screenings in London on 7 November and at Norwich on 9 November.