‘The Princess Bride’ director Rob Reiner found dead at home, LAPD investigating homicide

Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home on Monday, their family announced in a statement to the US media.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to US media reports, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the residence at 3.40am and discovered two bodies. The department described the deaths as “an apparent homicide”.

A Los Angeles Fire Department official said the deceased were a man and a woman, aged 78 and approximately 68 years old, matching Reiner and Singer’s respective ages.

Reiner is a major filmmaker from a prominent Hollywood family. His father is comedian and director Carl Reiner. His films include This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand By Me, Misery, When Harry Met Sally… and The American President.Reiner has been active in California ballot initiatives and has served as a major fundraiser for the Democratic Party. He has been a critic of President Donald Trump.

Reiner also starred as Michael ‘Meathead’ Stivic on nine seasons of All in the Family. He co-founded Castle Rock, the production company behind In the Line of Fire, City Slickers, The Shawshank Redemption, and Seinfeld.

Singer was previously a photographer who shot Donald Trump’s photo for the cover of The Art of the Deal. Reiner and singer have three children — Jake, Nick and Romy. Reiner is the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, the daughter of his first wife, the late actress and director Penny Marshall.