Kareena Kapoor Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh meet Lionel Messi in Mumbai

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons Taimur and Jeh, both ardent Lionel Messi fans, met the football icon in Mumbai on Sunday.

Kareena shared a photo on her Instagram story that shows Taimur and Jeh sporting custom jerseys. She herself wore a beige co-ord set.

A photo going viral on social media shows Kareena posing with Messi alongside her sons.

On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went to Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to meet Messi. A video of their meeting went viral in no time. Shah Rukh also introduced his younger son AbRam to Messi. The young Messi fan got a special autograph from the star footballer.

This is Lionel Messi's second visit to India, after 2011, when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium. The 38-year-old legendary footballer is currently on his GOAT Tour of India 2025.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra in the pipeline.