Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn booed by Wankhede crowd during Messi event

The Mumbai programme was the third stop of Messi’s India tour, after his appearances in Kolkata and Hyderabad a day earlier

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.12.25, 10:16 AM
The third leg of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 drew huge crowds at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday

The third leg of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 drew huge crowds at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday File Picture

The third leg of Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 drew huge crowds at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, but the celebratory atmosphere was briefly disrupted when Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn were booed by sections of the spectators during the felicitation ceremony.

The Mumbai programme was the third stop of Messi’s India tour, after his appearances in Kolkata and Hyderabad a day earlier. The Kolkata leg was marred by chaos and vandalism as fans couldn’t get a glimpse of the Argentinian star because of the presence of a large number of VIPs in the field.

In Mumbai, Shroff was called on stage and introduced as a ‘youth icon’ and ‘India's youngest action star’. He attended the event in his role as the face of Project Mahadeva, an initiative focused on scouting, training and nurturing young football talent across Maharashtra.

As Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated the actor, loud boos were heard from the stands, videos shared on social media platform X show.

Devgn was invited next and described as an actor whose work reflects discipline and purpose. His introduction referred to his film Maidaan, which highlighted the golden era of Indian football through the life of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The crowd reaction, however, remained largely unchanged, with boos continuing during the felicitation.

However, Messi’s interaction with former India cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar received a thunderous applause from the spectators at Wankhede. Tendulkar presented Messi with a Team India jersey. Messi gave Tendulkar a football in return.

Messi is scheduled to arrive in Delhi next along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

