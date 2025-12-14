Watch: Chaos erupts in Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s pub, Bastian, in Bengaluru

Videos of a late Saturday night chaos that allegedly erupted at Shilpa Shetty-owned Bastian, in Bengaluru, have gone viral on social media.

The CCTV footage, though a bit blurry, shows a heated exchange of words followed by a brief brawl between two men. However, no incidents of serious injury or damage have been reported.

As per reports, the heckle involved the Bigg Boss contestant and entrepreneur Satya Naidu. He has been accused of ill-treating a staff of the pub after a dispute over the bill.

Bastian has several outlets, primarily in major Indian cities, including Pune and Mumbai. The original outlet in Mumbai’s Bandra, recently closed down.

Bastian Bandra, co-owned by Shilpa and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, began operations in 2016. Shilpa is a 50 per cent stakeholder of the business, which is a part of Bindra’s Bastian Hospitality.

In October, Shilpa Shetty, along with her husband Raj Kundra, withdrew her application from the Bombay High Court, which sought permission to travel abroad.

The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, the couple induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, but diverted the funds for personal use.