Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma ties the knot: ‘Found the greatest man’

Casting director Shanoo Sharma, the long-time Yash Raj Films associate credited with discovering talents like Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has tied the knot.

Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news with her followers, though she did not reveal her partner’s identity.

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“With Gods Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future… Married… @Official_zabbaskhan28 thank you for capturing our love,” she wrote.

The accompanying photographs captured moments from an intimate ceremony. Sharma was seen holding her partner’s hand with henna-decorated palms while showing her wedding ring, with the couple also sharing hugs and kisses in candid glimpses.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including actors who received their break with her, congratulated Sharma.

Actor Ranveer Singh reacted with a string of heart emojis. Parineeti Chopra commented, “Congratsssssss my girlll - the greatest news!” while their Ladies vs Ricky Bahl co-star Aditi Sharma wrote, “waoooo congratulations shanoo. hv a blessed journey ahead.”

Actors Varun Dhawan and Khushi Kapoor also commented with heart emojis.

Sharma has been closely associated with Yash Raj Films and is credited with discovering several new talents, including Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra.

Among her recent discoveries are actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who made their debut with YRF’s Saiyaara. The romantic drama has emerged as a major box office success, earning over Rs 500 crore worldwide.