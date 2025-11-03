MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Smriti Mandhana to tie the knot with Palash Muchhal in hometown Sangli this month: Reports

Mandhana, 29, and Muchhal, 30, have reportedly been in a relationship since 2019

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.11.25, 03:31 PM
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Instagram

World Cup-winning Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is set to tie the knot with music director-filmmaker Palash Muchhal on 20 November in Smriti’s hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra, as per media reports.

The festivities will soon kick off in Sangli, where the cricketer grew up, though she was born in Mumbai, according to a report by Anandabazar Patrika.

Muchhal opened up about his bond with Mandhana at an event last month.

“She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,” he told reporters.

The couple’s relationship had long been speculated by the media. They had often been seen together in pictures shared on social media. However, they had never confirmed their relationship publicly till last month.

Mandhana, 29, and Muchhal, 30, have reportedly been in a relationship since 2019.

Soon after the Indian women’s cricket team beat South Africa by 52 runs to win their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Muchhal shared posts congratulating Mandhana on the historic win.

“Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani,” wrote Muchhal alongside a photo of Mandhana with the trophy.

“Am I still dreaming,” wrote Muchhal, sharing another photo of Mandhana.

Muchhal went to watch the Women’s World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. He was accompanied by his sister, singer-lyricist Palak Muchhal.

Mandhana is the vice-captain and opening batsman of Indian women's cricket team.

Muchhal is known for songs like Tu Jo Kahe, Party Toh Banti Hai, and Tera Hero Idhar Hai.

