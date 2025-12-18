MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Apple Martin wears mother Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1996 ‘Emma’ dress at ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere

Martin styled her hair in a neat bun and accessorizing the black silk-jersey evening gown with diamond stud earrings and minimal makeup

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.12.25, 02:56 PM
(left to right) Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

(left to right) Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram/ @calvinklein

Apple Martin on Wednesday attended the NYC premiere of her mother Gwyneth Paltrow’s upcoming film Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet, in a black Calvin Klein dress that Paltrow herself had worn at the 1996 premiere of Emma.

Martin styled her hair in a neat bun and accessorizing the black silk-jersey evening gown with diamond stud earrings and minimal makeup.

Paltrow had styled her hair up and paired the look with red lipstick, stud earrings, and minimal makeup.

Sharing pictures and videos from the event on Instagram, fashion label Calvin Klein wrote, “From 1996. @applemartin wore an archival Calvin Klein Collection dress to the “Marty Supreme” premiere in New York City. Originally worn by her mother @gwynethpaltrow to the 1996 “Emma” premiere, the dress comes from Paltrow’s personal archive. Seen in a black silk-jersey evening gown with cross back straps.”

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Both look perfect in the dress! Minimalism.” Another fan wrote, “Timeless beauties.”

On the work front Martin made her debut as the face of Self-Portrait with her first fashion campaign. The collaboration marked Apple’s first major fashion campaign, teased earlier this year through a series of “self-portrait” selfies she shared on Instagram.

Paltrow and her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, share custody of their children Apple and Moses. The couple married in 2003 and separated in 2016.

