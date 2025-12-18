Popular K-drama actor Lee Min-ho’s recent visuals meet with criticism for ‘weight gain’

Popular Korean drama actor Lee Min-ho has landed in the crosshairs of netizens after a recent appearance at the premiere of the Disney+ show Made in Korea. Min-ho was criticised by social media users for “gaining weight”.

Lee Min-ho, 38, was trolled by fans who claimed that he looks unrecognisable.

“His face and neck are fine, but when you look at his stomach, he looks like a random street ajusshi (old man)… he definitely gained weight,” a fan remarked in the comment section of the event’s live stream.

Another comment read, “He’s acting way too smug, pretending he’s handsome lol.” “Doesn’t he manage himself? He’s fat,” a netizen wrote.

However, Lee Min‑ho’s fans quickly jumped to his defence, slamming the online criticism. They pointed out that gaining weight isn’t a bad thing and that the actor looks fit and healthy. They said that the change in his appearance is due to ageing, and it’s natural for his visuals to evolve as he grows older. They added that Lee Min-ho, despite the criticism, still looked charming while posing on the red carpet.

“#LeeMinHo has carried complex roles with charisma and emotional depth for years. Repetition? No — signature strength. Body-shaming him is unnecessary and untrue. He’s talented, healthy, and perfect as he is,” a fan wrote on X.

Another fan echoed the sentiment by saying, “Look at who they are calling fat.. I don't understand those stupid knetz. Lee Min-ho in 2009 singlehandedly made South Korean dramas popular & started the Korean craze worldwide. The rest of the world appreciates his art & amazing heart, while his own stupid people are focused on looks.”

Talking about someone’s body when they’re richer, happier, and more successful than you is wild behaviour! Grow up, people!! @ActorLeeMinHo, You look healthy, lovely, and absolutely stunning. Real men age beautifully, and you’re the proof,” reads another comment.

Lee Min-ho was last seen in the Netflix series When the Stars Gossip, alongside Gong Hyo-jin. He will be next seen in the action thriller Assassins.