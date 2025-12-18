MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Will Steve Harrington die in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5? Show creators drop a major hint

The second volume of the sci-fi thriller’s final season will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India

Published 18.12.25, 05:48 PM
Steve Harrington

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington in 'Stranger Things' Netflix

Fans of the Netflix sci‑fi series Stranger Things have always rooted for Steve Harrington, the heroic high school grad played by Joe Keery. From lauding his courage, simping over his charisma to hoping for his safety, fans have had a special place for him in their hearts.

With Volume 2 of the final season set to hit Netflix on 26 December, many fans have their fingers crossed, hoping to see Steve make it out safe from the Upside Down. However, much to everyone’s ‘horror’, the show creators, the Duffer Brothers, have dropped a major hint that might not be a good sign for Steve fans.

In the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Matt and Ross Duffer, along with the host, playfully teased Stranger Things Season 5’s ending by placing Funko POP! Stranger Things character figures in a certain position on a desk.

Firstly, they removed the Funko POP! figure of Barb from the table. Duffer Brothers then carefully put Eleven’s doll in a glass of water, placed Will’s doll on top of Henry, and Vecna’s doll on top of Will. The arrangement ended with Steve’s Funko Pop kept on the table’s edge. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Ross pushed it off, leaving the audience gasping.

After a round of laughter, Jimmy Fallon remarked, “That was how Stranger Things ended,” and dropped an exclusive clip from Season 5 Volume 2.

The clip, which was earlier leaked online, features Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, engaged in a discussion with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Robin (Maya Hawke), Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) right after they narrowly escape an attack by monsters with help from Will (Noah Schnapp). At the end of Volume 1, Will awakens his powers and kills the Demogorgons.

Joyce, who is usually protective about her son Will, suggests tapping back into the hive mind in the Upside Down with the latter’s help.

Also starring Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower and Gaten Matarazzo, the second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.

Joe Keery Stranger Things Season 5 Netflix
