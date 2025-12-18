Hrithik Roshan goes trekking in Uttarakhand, says nature makes his ‘heart smile with joy’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has turned to nature for solace, going on a trek to Uttarakhand. On Thursday, he posted pictures from his trip against the backdrop of lush green mountains.

Reflecting on the experience, Hrithik wrote, “Something about trekking undulating surfaces makes my heart smile with joy. Dammit, let’s go back to the way it was supposed to be under my feet.”

The 51-year-old actor sported trekking gear, which features a mustard-yellow jacket, backpack and cap. The Fighter actor appeared immersed in the solace of the trail, flaunting his love for fitness, adventure and the outdoor trails.

On the work front, Hrithik is set to make his OTT debut as a producer in the streaming space with Prime Video series Storm. Backed by Hrithik’s home banner HRX Films, the upcoming project stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad in key roles.

Ajitpal Singh, known for Fire in the Mountains (2021), Rammat-Gammat (2018) and Tabbar (2021), is the creator and director of the upcoming project.

Hrithik recently starred in the YRF action thriller War 2. The film also stars Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik is also set to produce Krrish 4, as per reports. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. However, there has been no confirmation from either the actor or YRF.