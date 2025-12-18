Go Youn-jung, Kim Seon-ho entangle in love and language in the trailer of ‘Can This Love Be Translated?’

A steamy romance brews between Korean pop-star Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung) and her multilingual interpreter Joo Ho-jin (Kim Seon-ho) in the trailer of upcoming K-drama Can This Love Be Translated?, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

The one-minute-22 second trailer introduces Cha Mu-hee, who is filming a television show at various locations across the globe while Joo Ho-jin accompanies her, communicating via Bluetooth earbuds, interpreting the world in a language only the two of them understand.

Despite their contrasting personalities, the duo slowly develop feelings for each other and their relationship evolves as they spend more time together.

“They said that everyone speaks their own language. I don't think I understand what he is saying. Unpredictable romantic comedy between multilingual translator Joo Ho-jin and global pop star Cha Mu-hee. Can this love be translated? Releasing January 16, 2026. Only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

The cast of Can This Love Be Translated? also includes Sota Fukushi as Hiro Kurosawa, a Japanese actor who joins Mu-hee on a dating TV show.

The series is written by the Hong Sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, known for their work on Alchemy of Souls and Hotel del Luna.

Can This Love Be Translated? is set to premiere on 16 January 2026.