Saturday, 09 August 2025

‘Will I truly never see you again?’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers him on Raksha Bandhan

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.08.25, 02:40 PM
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti File Photo

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, remembered the late actor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Saturday, opening up about how his absence still aches her.

Sharing a video featuring Sushant’s old clips, Shweta penned a note on Instagram.

“Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently. And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again? Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp,” Shweta wrote on Instagram.

She also wrote that the pain of losing Sushant was so intimate that words shrink in its presence, too sacred to be spoken aloud, too vast to be contained.

“I know we will meet again, Bhai. On the other side, beyond stories, beyond time,

where souls recognise each other not through names, but through the silent language of love. Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart, still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light. So long, until we meet again. With all my love, Gudia Di,” Shweta concluded.

Sushant’s death in 2020 came as a shocker to the entire country. Initially taken up by the Mumbai Police, the case was then transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before it was declared a suicide by the AIIMS medical board.

Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release before his death on June 14, 2020. The actor is known for his performances in films including Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Raabta (2017), Chhichhore (2019), and Kedarnath (2019). His final film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput Shweta Singh Kirti Raksha Bandhan
