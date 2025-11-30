‘My wife is the superhero’: Sidharth Malhotra says watching Kiara Advani’s pregnancy and childbirth was an ‘eye-opening’ experience

Seeing Kiara Advani go through pregnancy and childbirth was an eye-opening experience for actor Sidharth Malhotra, he said at We The Women Asia event in Mumbai on Sunday.

“My daughter being the superstar and my wife being the superhero. The process of just seeing Kiara through pregnancy and birth is an eye-opening experience for me. You know, men always talk about courage and grit and strength, but women actually demonstrate it when they become mothers. I have seen her during pregnancy, go through hormonal changes, physical changes and now she’s being a true superhero, taking care of Saraayah,” said Sidharth, who is currently filming for Vvan: Force of the Forrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a daughter, on 16 July. They revealed that they have named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra on 28 November.

“From our prayers, to our arms. our divine blessing, our princess,” reads their post on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on 7 February, 2023, after falling in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah, in which Sidharth played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his love interest, Dimple.

On the work front, Sidharth, 40, was last seen in Maddock Films’ romance drama Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, 34, last appeared in Yash Raj Films’ War 2.

We The Women Asia event in Mumbai was also attended by other celebrities, including Jaya Bachcha, Rani Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Malaika Arora.