Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India in opening weekend

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer Tere Ishk Mein crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its opening weekend run in theatres, trade figures show.

The romantic drama directed by Aanand L Rai has collected Rs 51.75 crore nett in India in three days, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tere Ishk Mein began its box office journey on Friday with an opening day collection of Rs 16 crore nett. The collections marginally increased to Rs 17 crore nett on Day 2. Sunday added another Rs 18.75 crore nett to the earnings.

The Aanand L Rai directorial had an overall occupancy of 32.82 per cent on Sunday. The morning shows clocked 14.32 per cent occupancy, which increased to 38.6 per cent in the afternoon. Occupancy peaked at 45.63 per cent for evening shows, followed by 32.74 per cent at night.

Produced by T-Series and Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, Tere Ishk Mein follows the love story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). It features Tota Roy Choudhury, Vineet Singh, Prakash Raj and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in supporting roles.

A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the film, billed as a spiritual successor to Rai’s 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

Among the older releases, Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur has earned Rs 16.94 crore nett in India at the end of Day 10 in theatres while Mastiii 4 has collected Rs 14.44 crore nett in the same period.

Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy film De De Pyaar De 2, on the other hand, has minted Rs 71.10 crore nett in India in 17 days.