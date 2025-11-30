‘Massive shock’: Salman Khan remembers Dharmendra in latest ‘Bigg Boss 19’ episode

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan remembered late actor Dharmendra in the latest episode of popular reality show Bigg Boss 19.

Salman said that Dharmendra’s death came as a massive shock to the nation, leaving the latter's fans deeply shaken.

“This past week has passed with prayers, supplications and tears. The entire nation has suffered a massive shock, the fans have been deeply shaken, and the industry has received a huge blow. Anyway, God bless his soul. I wish I wasn’t doing this week’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar', but life goes on,” he said during the episode of the show.

Salman also attended the prayer meet organised for Dharmendra by the Deol family on Thursday. Titled ‘Celebration of Life’, the event took place in suburban Bandra.

The prayer meet was attended by several other celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, Anil Sharma, Karan Johar and Rekha.

Dharmendra breathed his last in Mumbai on 24 November. He was 89.

Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.

The actor’s final film Ikkis will release posthumously on 25 December.