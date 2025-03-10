Kunal Kemmu says he will get back to direction soon but acting remains his first love

Actor-director Kunal Kemmu says he is set to get back to direction soon but acting remains his first love.

Kemmu, known for films like "Malang", "Traffic Signal" and "Golmaal franchise", made his directorial debut with "Madgaon Express" last year.

Starring Avinash Tiwary, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Nora Fatehi, the film emerged as a box office hit and also made Kemmu the winner of 'Best Directorial Debut' award at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Kemmu, 41, said he will be back to acting field before taking another directorial project.

"I will be getting back into direction soon, and I also love acting; it's my first love. I will be acting in the coming months, and then I will be making my next (film). I am kind of going back into acting in the coming months," he told reporters at the IFFA.

His latest work as an actor was in the 2023 film "Kanjoos Makhichoos" alongside Shweta Tripathi, Raju Srivastav and Rajiv Gupta.

Kemmu also cheered for India's win at ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.

"I am so happy... I was watching it while .I was stuck in traffic and I heard you all scream and I figured out that India has won... India has done such an amazing job and for the last few months they have been so active and they have done an amazing." IIFA concluded on Sunday in Jaipur.

