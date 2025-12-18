MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ book ahead of Season 5 Volume 2 premiere

Titled ‘Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series’, the book is set to release on 30 June 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 18.12.25, 02:48 PM
Stranger Things Season 5

Still from 'Stranger Things' Season 5 File Photo

With the saga of Hawkins and Upside Down coming to a close, Netflix has announced a new book based on the sci-fi thriller Stranger Things which will give fans ‘behind-the-scenes access’ and anecdotes spanning beyond five seasons.

Titled Stranger Things: The Official Story Behind the Legendary Series, the book is set to release on 30 June 2026. Users can pre-order a copy on the streamer’s official website.

According to Tudum, the book will carry a foreword from creators Matt and Ross Duffer. It will also feature interviews with the cast members alongside never‑before‑seen photos from the sets.

The book will also offer “a visual feast of creature concept art, storyboards, costume photography, and maps”.

Meanwhile, a purported episode clip of Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 surfaced online on Thursday, which features Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, engaged in a discussion with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Robin (Maya Hawke), Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) right after they narrowly escaped from the gruesome attacks of monsters, with the help of Will. At the end of Volume 1, Will awakened his powers and killed the Demogorgons.

Joyce, who is usually protective about her son, Will, suggested tapping back the hive mind in the Upside Down with the latter’s help.

Also starring Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo, the second volume of Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 26 December in India. The series finale will drop on 1 January, 2026.

