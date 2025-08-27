‘Is This Thing On’ trailer: Will Arnett seeks new purpose in comedy circuit after divorce

Actor Will Arnett’s Alex, whose marriage to Laura Dern’s Tess is on the verge of collapse, searches for a new purpose in New York’s comedy circuit in the trailer of Bradley Cooper’s upcoming film Is This Thing On, dropped by Searchlight Pictures on Tuesday.

The two-minute-13-second-long video shows Alex recounting his life on stage during a standup comedy show. Interestingly, his tragic anecdotes draw laughter from the audience, and he strives to shape a new identity out of his struggles.

While Alex faces an impending divorce, his estranged wife, Tess, confronts the sacrifices she made for their family. The couple navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can be reinvented.

Andra Day, Cooper, Amy Sedaris, Sean Hayes, Christine Ebersole, Ciarán Hinds, and Scott Icenogle round off the cast of the film, set to hit screens in December.

Cooper, Arnett, and Mark Chappell have developed the screenplay of Is This Thing On, produced by Cooper, Weston Middleton, Arnett, and Kris Thykier.

On the work front, Arnett last starred in the 2023 sports comedy Next Goal Wins. Dern, on the other hand, recently appeared in the crime thriller Caught Stealing.