Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ earns over Rs 30 crore in India in two days

The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 33 crore nett in India in two days, as per latest trade reports.

The Aanand L. Rai-directed romance drama opened to Rs 16 crore nett on Friday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 17 crore nett in India on Day 2, Saturday, as per Sacnilk.

Tere Ishk Mein revolves around Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti's (Kriti) intense love story, exploring surrender and transformation through an all-consuming romance that heals, hurts, and changes them.

The film marks Dhanush and director Rai’s reunion four years after their last collaboration, Atrangi Re (2021).

Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Ravi Kishan also play key roles in Tere Ishk Mein.

Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur slowed down in its second week at the theatres, earning less than a crore on Saturday, according to Sacnilk. At the time the report was published on Sunday, the Razneesh Ghai directorial had earned Rs 16.5 crore nett in India since its 21 November release.

Mastiii 4, released on the same day as 120 Bahadur, has so far earned Rs 14.31 crore nett at the domestic box office. The Milap Zaveri-directed comedy film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in key roles.