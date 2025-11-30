‘An ignoramus’: Ranveer Singh draws flak for imitating Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ climax scene

Actor Ranveer Singh has landed in the cross hairs of netizens for imitating Kantara star Rishab Shetty’s performance in the film’s climax scene at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa.

In a video that has since gone viral, Ranveer says, “I watched Kantara: Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then goes on to imitate the scene, leaving Rishab in stitches.

However, his remarks have drawn flak from a section of social media users, who called it insensitive and disrespectful.

“I am not surprised with Ranveer Singh’s comments and behaviour, but Rishabh Shetty laughing instead of correcting him is a bigger offence. Ranveer is probably an ignoramus but Rishabh knows exactly what happened there,” commented an X user.

“#RanveerSingh literally called Chamundi Mata a ghost and mimicked her in funny way. Isn't this Blasphemy,” wrote another, criticising Ranveer for calling ‘Daiva’ a female ghost.

In Kantara and Kantara: Chapter 1, ‘Daivas’ are the ancient deities who are an integral part of the Tuluva tradition of Dhaivaradhane, a practice revered in Karnataka's coastal region.

“Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful,” posted a third.

“I like Ranveer Singh but please this is beyond embarrassing, I mean why would you do that,” wrote yet another X user.

Ranveer also courted backlash for his inadequate knowledge of Tulunadu Daivaradhane beliefs.

“I hope being an ardent devotee of Daivas, @shetty_rishab called out that clown @RanveerOfficial to not enact Daiva like that. That too in a comic way. No, neither, we want Ranveer, nor we want another Kantara. Enough is enough,” wrote an X user, criticising Ranveer’s act and Rishab’s reaction.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Shetty reprises his role as the protagonist in Kantara: Chapter 1. The film features Shetty as a tribal leader, Berme, who protects his community as well as the other subjects of the kingdom from the tyranny of their rulers.

The film tells a fictional story inspired by the traditions and conflicts surrounding human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, specifically focussing on the practice of Bhoota Kola.

Shetty won the National Film Award for Best Actor last year for his performance in Kantara. Kantara: Chapter 2 is already in the works.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the 5 December release of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.