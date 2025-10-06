‘Acts like a baby around her’: Fans can't stop talking about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s airport videos

Fans cannot stop raving about lovers-turned-friends Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s brief reunion outside Mumbai airport.

A couple of videos that went viral on Sunday show Ranbir and Deepika greeting each other at the Mumbai airport. In one clip, Ranbir arrives at the airport, while Deepika, who was already sitting on an airport cart, spots the actor and waves at him.

In another video, the actors were seen sharing a side hug while sitting on an airport cart, drawing reactions from several fans.

In a separate clip shared by a fan, Ranbir and Deepika can be seen leaving the airport with their security team. Deepika walks ahead, while Ranbir stays close behind. When Ranbir’s driver opens his car door, Ranbir appears distracted and continues walking after Deepika.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section, asking why Ranbir seemed so distracted. A comment read, ‘Awww, he acts like a baby around her.’

Another video that surfaced on Monday shows the actors returning to Mumbai together. While Deepika opted for an off-white suit, Ranbir wore a white T-shirt, brown jacket and black denims. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.

The duo exchanged pleasantries and a brief hug before parting ways at the exit of Mumbai airport.

“This looks odd. Suddenly, they are all mushy mushy, together throughout the day. What's going on?” Another comment read, “Is it a PR stunt or a coincidence? They left and came back together?”

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated for nearly two years after meeting on the sets of the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action drama King. She is also set to share screen with Allu Arjun for Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.