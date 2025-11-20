Nora Fatehi appears on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, wins hearts with dance moves

Actress Nora Fatehi made her debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday as she grooved to the beats of her latest single What Do I Know (Just A Girl) alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea.

The episode shows Nora singing and setting the dance floor on fire in a sizzling red outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with Shenseea and host Jimmy Fallon.

Several celebrities have reacted to the post. “Let’s gooo gorgeous,” wrote Priyanka Chopra. Varun Dhawan posted clap emojis in the comments section of the carousel.

Fans have also reacted to the post with enthusiasm. “Super Proud of Nora! An inspiration for people all over the world, she really is a global star loved by millions,” wrote one. “Omg Nora is in Fallon's show too awesome you're going on top girl love ya,” commented another.

Nora and Shenseea’s latest track What Do I Know (Just A Girl) has already garnered over 33 million views on YouTube in 12 days.

Recently, Nora earned plaudits for her electrifying steps in the Thamma dance number Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka. The actress-dancer has the films KD: The Devil and Kanchana 4 in the pipeline.

Apart from Nora, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress Priyanka Chopra are the other Indian celebrities who have appeared on the popular NBC late-night talk show hosted by actor-comedian Jimmy Fallon.