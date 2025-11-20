MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
K-drama stars Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah getting married after 10-year relationship

The couple are set to tie the knot in December, their agency announced Thursday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.11.25, 05:01 PM
Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah Instagram

Korean actors Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin are getting married in December at a private wedding ceremony after dating each other for a decade, their agency AM Entertainment confirmed on Thursday.

The duo are set to get married on 20 December in Seoul, AM Entertainment said in its statement, without sharing further details about wedding venue and timing.

“Actress Shin Min Ah and actor Kim Woo Bin have promised to be each other's companions based on the deep trust they have built through their long relationship,” the agency wrote in their statement.

“We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future of these two individuals who have made this precious decision in their lives. They will both continue to work diligently as actors and strive to repay the love you have shown them,” it further read.

Actor Kim Woo-bin also shared a handwritten note on Weverse, informing his fans about his wedding.

“Today, I wanted to share some news with all of you first — the ones who always give me so much love and support, even though I’m lacking in so many ways. Yes… I’m getting married. I’m going to build a family with the person who has been my partner for a long time, and we’ve decided to walk forward together as one,” the White Christmas actor wrote.

Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin started dating in 2015 after meeting on an advertisement set. The couple have maintained a low-key romance for over nine years, supporting each other while keeping a relatively private profile.

The two shared screen in Netflix’s 2022 slice-of-life drama Our Blues.

Kim Woo-bin’s recently released fantasy drama Genie, Make a Wish, is currently streaming on Netflix. The drama also stars Bae Suzy.

On the other hand, Shin Min-ah will be next seen in Disney+ fantasy drama Remarried Empress alongside Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young.

