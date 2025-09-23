White House uses ‘Pokemon’ track ‘Gotta Catch Em’ All’ with ICE arrests footage, internet reacts

A video shared by the Homeland Security of the US has raised eyebrows for featuring the theme track of popular anime Pokemon and scenes from the Japanese show in between footage of arrests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The unusual mix of White House ICE operation footage with the upbeat Pokemon theme song Gotta Catch ’Em All led to many questioning why such contrasting content was paired.

While no official clarification has been issued, the video highlights the growing use of pop culture references by government accounts to engage audiences.

Soon after the official Instagram handle of Homeland Security posted the video, netizens flooded the comment section, expressing amusement.

“Marketing and PR team need a raise,” an Instagram user joked, while another wrote, “Its insane that the white house actually posted this.”

The Pokemon animated show, which first aired in the late 1990s, continues to hold a special place in pop culture, often resurfacing in memes and nostalgic tributes. Its pairing with ICE enforcement content has left audiences both amused and critical.

“They think if they add Pokemon it will be funny, but when they cut to ICE it's not funny. It's people in disenfranchised positions being abused. The people who posted this show sociopathic behavior,” wrote an X user.

At the end of the video, it also showed the arrested immigrants depicted as Pokemon cards, complete with their personal details and case information, adding another layer to the controversial mashup.

“I also appreciate the meme'd nuance Pokémon cards at the end of the DHS video, 1HP and weakness to ICE,” wrote an Instagram user.

An X user sarcastically criticised the video, writing, “Bruh, please tell me my tax dollars aren’t going to graphic designers to make Pokemon-themed ICE propaganda.”

“This makes me want to drop out of college and become an ice agent my self to play pokemon for real LMFAO,” joked another X user.

The operation is a part of ICE’s ongoing enforcement efforts targeting immigrants in the US, often involving arrests and deportations of those who violate the immigration law.

Pokemon is a Japanese animated fantasy series that aired in 1997. The show is currently available to stream on platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.