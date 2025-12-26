‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ falls flat on Day 1 amidst ‘Dhurandhar’ storm

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned in double digits at the domestic box office on its first day in theatre amidst a record-breaking third Thursday for Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, trade figures show.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romcom began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.25 crore nett on Day 1, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around Kartik Aaryan’s Ray and Ananya Panday’s Rumi who meet on a vacation, fall in love and undergo heartbreak, before eventually reuniting.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continued to perform well at the box office on its third Thursday, earning Rs 26 crore nett on Day 21. The film has earned Rs 633.5 crore nett so far domestically.

The spy thriller earned Rs 207.25 crore nett in Week 1, followed by 253.25 crore nett in Week 2 and Rs 173 crore nett in Week 3.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, meanwhile, has earned Rs 109.45 crore nett in India in the first week. The English version contributed Rs 47.6 crore nett, Hindi version earned Rs 34.9 crore nett and Tamil version earned Rs 15.38 crore nett.

The Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions cumulatively contributed Rs 11.57 crore nett.

Fire and Ash is the third instalment in Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.