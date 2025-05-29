‘Captain America: Brave New World’ OTT release: When and where to stream

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie, is now streaming on JioHotstar, the streamer announced onWednesday.

“Welcome to the brave new world. Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, now streaming, on #JioHotstar,” reads the caption on Instagram shared by the streamer.

Directed by Julius Onah and adapted from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton, Captain America: Brave New World hit theatres worldwide on February 14.

This movie serves as a continuation of the 2021 web series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Set some time after the events in the Disney+ series, Brave New World follows Sam Wilson as he struggles with his new identity. The world isn’t unanimously on board with a Captain America who isn’t a super-soldier and Sam himself is still figuring out what kind of Captain he wants to be. He has the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), to help him.

Chris Evans portrayed Steve Rogers in three previous Captain America films and four Avengers movies. During the finale of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Rogers decided to give up on his superhero suit and return to the past to live out the rest of his days with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). He entrusted his vibranium shield to Wilson, who vowed to keep his legacy alive.

Danny Ramirez has reprised his role as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres in Captain America: Brave New World. Tim Blake Nelson has also returned as Samuel Sterns aka The Leader, a character that last appeared in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas has joined as Ruth Bat-Seraph, a former Black Widow who is now a high-ranking US government official.