'Khalifa': Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam movie goes on floor

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday said that his next Malayalam feature film "Khalifa" has started production.

The 42-year-old actor shared the news on his official Instagram page, where he posted a picture of a clapboard with the film's name written on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Aamir Ali will see you soon! #KHALIFA @directorvysakh @jiinuinnovation @suraj_k16 @jomontjohn @jakes_bejoy @chaman.chakko @yannickben @masharhamsa @shajie__naduvil @sonymusic_south," Sukumaran wrote in the caption.

"Khalifa" is being directed by Vysakh, known for directing Malayalam films such as "Pokkiri Raja", "Mallu Singh", "Pulimurugan" and "Monster".

The film is backed by Jiinu Abraham Innovation, which announced that the movie will kick off its first shooting schedule in London on August 6.

"'Khalifa' Begins Its Journey! #Khalifa has officially kickstarted with an Auspicious Pooja and Switch-On ceremony. With blessings and excitement in the air, the team is all set to begin filming soon," the production banner posted on its Instagram handle.

The film will have music composed by Jakes Bejoy. Jomon T John will serve as the cinematographer.

Sukumaran will next be seen in "Sarzameen", co-starring Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film will release on JioHotstar on July 25.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.