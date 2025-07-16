Comedian Samay Raina issues apology to NCW for remarks made on ‘India’s Got Latent’

Comedian Samay Raina submitted an apology to the National Commission for Women (NCW) in the national capital on Tuesday, months after he was summoned in connection with the India’s Got Latent row, as per reports.

Raina, who has been at the centre of a controversy over remarks perceived as derogatory towards women, submitted his formal response to NCW officials in person, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The NCW had issued a notice to Raina earlier this year after videos from India's Got Latent, a comedy show on Raina’s YouTube channel, sparked public outrage and led to an FIR against the comedian. The commission had also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Raina’s appearance comes after repeated summonses issued since February.

The backlash led to the removal of the India’s Got Latent series from YouTube in February. Raina later issued a public apology, stating that he regretted "any unintended harm caused".

In addition to the NCW proceedings, Raina is also one of five social media influencers who recently appeared before the Supreme Court in a separate case. The case seeks action against them for allegedly ridiculing individuals with disabilities.

Following the controversy, Raina took a temporary break from social media and live performances. He later embarked on an international comedy tour, which he cited as a reason for his earlier non-appearance before the commission.