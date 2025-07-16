‘Chikni Chameli’ to ‘Kamli’: How Katrina Kaif’s striking dance numbers set her apart

Actress Katrina Kaif struggled to bag roles after her 2003 debut with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom.

But just as she was about to give up and leave, the 2007 romcom Namastey London turned her luck around in Bollywood.

Cut to 2025, Katrina is among the A-listers of the Hindi film industry. And besides her acting chops, it was her dancing prowess that won over the audience and cemented her place in the entertainment industry in India.

Today, as Katrina turns 42, we take a look at six of her most electrifying dance numbers that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Sheila Ki Jawani (2010)

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan features Katrina alongside Akshay Kumar. The dance was choreographed by Farah Khan, who reportedly presented Katrina with DVDs of Madhuri Dixit's movies to learn her dancing style. The song has since become one of the most viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube with more than 380 million views.

Chikni Chameli (2011)

Chikni Chameli from the 2012 film Agneepath was composed by the duo Ajay-Atul. The song features Katrina alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt. Katrina’s peppy and graceful moves made the song a hit, with some critics stating that the song contributed to the film’s overall success at the box office. The song has over 177 million views on YouTube.

Ishq Shava (2012)

Ishq Shava from the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan is picturised on Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The song is shot in London and shows Katrina flaunting her striking moves in a black crop top and a mini skirt. The song was sung by Raghav Mathur and Shilpa Rao. A.R. Rahman composed the music, while Gulzar penned the lyrics. The choreography for the song was done by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Malang (2013)

This song from Dhoom 3 features a much-talked-about aerial sequence by Katrina and Aamir Khan. Siddharth Mahadevan and Shilpa Rao sang the number, composed by Pritam and penned by Sameer Anjaan. Vaibhavi Merchant and Shampa Gopikrishna served as the choreographers.

Kamli (2013)

Another hit song from Dhoom 3, Kamli, is also picturised on Katrina and Aamir. The song has inspired many dance covers over the years. Sunidhi Chauhan lent her vocals to the song, while Pritam composed it. Amitabh Bhattacharya serves as the lyricist.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 (2021)

Katrina’s sizzling dance moves in a sequined sari steal the show in this song from Sooryavanshi. The song also features Akshay Kumar alongside Katrina. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik serve as singers. Viju Shah originally composed the music for the song for the 1994 movie Mohra, and Tanishk Bagchi recreated the music for the Sooryavanshi version. The lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi, with Tanishk Bagchi contributing in the recreated version.