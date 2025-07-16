Nysa recreates father Ajay Devgn’s viral ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ finger dance with Orry, leaves fans in splits

Nysa Devgn Tuesday recreated her father Ajay Devgn’s viral finger dance in the song Pehla Tu Duja Tu from the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, sparking a meme fest on social media.

The 22-year-old was joined by social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, in the video. “She didn't even have to learn the dance,” Orry captioned the video on Instagram.

Carrying the tagline “Imagine hating on us but we are just at home doing this,” the video shows Nysa and Orry standing in one place with minimal facial expressions and moving their fingers.

Fans were left in splits in the comments section, with several of them wondering how Orry convinced Nysa to jump on the bandwagon to troll her own father.

“Bro literally pulled ‘Daughter of Sardaar’ to do this,” one of them commented. “How did you convince her to do this,” another said.

Some fans pointed out that Nysa did the ‘teeja tu’ step wrong. “THEY DID IT WRONG THE 3 FINGERS THING,” an Instagram user commented.

The Son of Sardaar 2 song has become fodder for memes, with fans holding no punches in pointing out the “absurdity” of the track and the music video. It features Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur dancing in a graveyard. But it is the movement of Devgn’s fingers to the beats of the song that has the internet buzzing.

Before Pehla Tu Duja Tu, Devgn found himself on the receiving end of online trolling for his song Dhoom Dhaam from Action Jackson (2014), which featured Yami Gautam. He was also trolled for the hook step of the Singham title track.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar. The sequel will continue the story of Jassi, who will embark on a fun adventure in Scotland this time.

Also starring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, and Chunky Panday, the film is set to hit theatres on July 25.