‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer period actioner film

Pawan Kalyan’s latest film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is now streaming on Prime Video, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician who is now the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, makes his big-screen comeback with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit, a period action drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A.M. Jyothi Krishna.

The film also features Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, Vikramjeet Virk, Nargis Fakhri, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

“A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens,” the official handle of the film posted on X.

While the film had a thunderous opening on July 24 with a collection of Rs 47.50 crore nett in India, the earnings dropped to Rs 8 crore nett on Day 2. It ultimately grossed Rs 102.32 crore in India in26 days.

With an overseas gross collection of Rs 14.5 crore, the globally tally of the film stands at Rs 116.82 crore gross.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu also courted controversy as the screening of the film was stopped midway at a theatre in the UK due to ‘unruly’ behaviour of some members of the audience. The incident reportedly took place at Cineworld theatre when some viewers began throwing confetti inside the auditorium, leaving the floor strewn with litter. The film was paused midway as two staff members walked in and urged the fans to maintain decorum inside the theatre.