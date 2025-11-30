‘High School Musical’ star Vanessa Hudgens welcomes second child with husband Cole Tucker

Actress-singer Vanessa Hudgens welcomed her second child with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker, she said on Sunday.

“Well…. I did it. Had another baby! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hudgens, 36, and Tucker, 29, got married in December 2023 after dating for almost two years. They welcomed their first child in July last year.

Hudgens last appeared in the cop action comedy Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).

The actress-singer gained fame with her portrayal of Gabriella Montez in Disney’s High School Musical movies (2006-2008). She has also appeared in films like Bandslam (2009), Sucker Punch (2011), Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012), Spring Breakers (2012), Second Act (2018), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and Tick, Tick...Boom! (2021).

Tucker, on the other hand, announced his retirement from professional baseball in May this year.

Hudgens and Tucker have kept the sex of their children private. Hudgens criticised the paparazzi after she was photographed leaving the hospital in July last year. The Everyday singer alleged that it was a ‘disrespect’ of their privacy.