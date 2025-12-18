‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: When and where to watch Lily Collins-starrer comedy drama

The fifth season of the Lily Collins-starrer Emily in Paris is set to stream on Netflix in India from 1.30pm IST.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the premiere for the latest season of the comedy drama.

In the final season of Emily in Paris, the protagonist Emily Cooper, who arrived in Rome to start afresh, will navigate work, life and romance with her new beau Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini.

Show creator Darren Star has confirmed that the upcoming season will delve into Emily’s life in both Rome and Paris.

Ashley Park will reprise her role as Mindy Chen, a quick-witted nanny and aspiring singer who becomes Emily’s first friend in Paris after they cross paths in a park in Season 1.

The fourth season of Emily in Paris was released in two parts last year. The previous instalment saw Emily (Collins) embark on a new relationship with Italian fashion heir Marcello (Franceschini) and relocate to Rome to oversee Agence Grateau’s new office.

Initially, this seemed to mark the closure of her tumultuous relationship with neighbour and boyfriend Gabriel (Lucas Bravo). However, the storyline took another unexpected turn when Gabriel realised he still wanted to be with Emily.

Returning cast members also include Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery, Lucas Bravo and William Abadie. They eventually join Emily in Rome.

Some new actors, including Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque and Minnie Driver, have joined the cast of Emily in Paris Season 5.

Season 1 of Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in 2020 followed by Season 2 in 2021, Season 3 in 2022.