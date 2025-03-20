‘Officer On Duty’: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s film on OTT

Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s latest action thriller Officer On Duty is now streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, the streamer announced on social media on Thursday.

“When the officer steps in, crimes step out. Watch Officer On Duty now on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film.

Marking Jithu Ashraf’s directorial debut, the film also stars Jagadish, Meenakshi Anoop and Vishak Nair in key roles. Written by Shahi Kabir, Officer On Duty was released theatrically on February 20, 2025.

In the film, Kunchacko Boban plays Harishankar, a gritty cop, who is entrusted with the investigation of a mortgage fraud. However, his investigation soon unravels a series of gruesome crimes linked to his own past tragedy. The film follows Harishankar’s struggle to control his anger while pursuing justice. Priyamani plays Geetha, Harishankar’s wife.

The film features music by Jakes Bejoy. Officer On Duty earned Rs 50 crore nett in India during its theatrical run, according to media reports.