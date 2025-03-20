MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 March 2025

‘Officer On Duty’: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s film on OTT

Also starring Jagadish, Meenakshi Anoop and Vishak Nair, the film marks Jithu Ashraf’s directorial debut

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.03.25, 01:28 PM
A poster of ‘Officer On Duty’

A poster of ‘Officer On Duty’ Instagram

Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani’s latest action thriller Officer On Duty is now streaming on Netflix in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, the streamer announced on social media on Thursday.

“When the officer steps in, crimes step out. Watch Officer On Duty now on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking Jithu Ashraf’s directorial debut, the film also stars Jagadish, Meenakshi Anoop and Vishak Nair in key roles. Written by Shahi Kabir, Officer On Duty was released theatrically on February 20, 2025.

In the film, Kunchacko Boban plays Harishankar, a gritty cop, who is entrusted with the investigation of a mortgage fraud. However, his investigation soon unravels a series of gruesome crimes linked to his own past tragedy. The film follows Harishankar’s struggle to control his anger while pursuing justice. Priyamani plays Geetha, Harishankar’s wife.

The film features music by Jakes Bejoy. Officer On Duty earned Rs 50 crore nett in India during its theatrical run, according to media reports.

RELATED TOPICS

Officer On Duty Netflix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump says India will lower tariffs but reaffirms US tariff threat starting April 2

During an interview, when asked about his summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, Trump said he has a 'very good relationship' with India
Yogi Adityanath
Quote left Quote right

Glorifying invaders means strengthening the very roots of treason. New India will never accept

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT