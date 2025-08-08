‘Nishaanchi’ trailer: Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary plays double role in debut film

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray essays a double role in his debut film Nishaanchi, shows a teaser of the Anurag Kashyap-directed gangster dramedy, dropped by Amazon MGM Studios on Friday.

The one-minute-30-second-long teaser features Aaishvary as identical twins — Babloo and Dabloo. Monika Panwar plays the mother of the two brothers. Vedika Pinto plays Babloo’s love interest, Rinku. The video also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Kamaal Ajeeb and Kumud Mishra as Ambika Chacha.

The official logline of the film on IMDb reads, “Twin brothers, identical looks but different values, face brotherhood, betrayal, love, and redemption. Their paths weave through crime into a deeper story about human nature.”

Amazon MGM Studios has collaborated with Kashyap as the film’s distributing partner.

Nishaanchi is set to hit theatres on September 19.

Earlier, Kashyap revealed that the script for Nishaanchi was written in 2016. “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio that trusted me to do that, wholeheartedly,” the 52-year-old director told Variety, a US-based media portal.

The film is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.

Kashyap’s last film, Kennedy, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, hasn’t been released in theatres yet. His new film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage), starring Bobby Deol, will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, set to take place from September 4 to September 14 in Canada.

Additionally, Kashyap has joined the cast of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming action drama Dacoit.