‘What’s the point’: Chris Columbus questions HBO reboot of ‘Harry Potter’ series

The upcoming series, set to release in 2027, stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.08.25, 03:15 PM
Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter File Picture

Filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the first two movies in the Harry Potter film franchise, has questioned the upcoming HBO reboot of J. K. Rowling’s beloved book series.

Known for directing Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Columbus had previously supported the reboot.

However, after pictures of Nick Frost as Hagrid surfaced online, Columbus questioned the need and relevance of the upcoming reboot series.

“So, I’m seeing these photographs… and wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid. Part of me was like: What’s the point?” Columbus said on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, pointing out the similarity between Frost and Robbie Coltrane’s outfits.

“I thought the costumes and everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same,” he added.

HBO's Harry Potter series is now under production and is set to debut in 2027.

The cast of the upcoming reboot includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

While John Lithgow plays headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer takes charge as Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu will essay the role of Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will take on the role of the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

Mark Mylod is set to direct multiple episodes of the series, with J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman serving as executive producers.

