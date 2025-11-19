‘Love you today as I did then’: Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with Michael Douglas

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with actor-producer Michael Douglas on Tuesday by sharing a series of photos from their wedding day back in 2000.

“25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle. The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you, sweetheart,” Catherine wrote in the caption on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The carousel also includes a photograph from the first time Zeta-Jones met Douglas. Another photo shows the couple posing in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones reportedly met for the first time in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France. They were engaged a year later in December, and tied the knot on 18 November 2000.

The couple, who have a 25-year age gap, share the same birthday. They have two children — son Dylan Michael (born August 2000) and daughter Carys Zeta (born April 2003).

In August 2013, US-based entertainment magazine People reported that Douglas and Zeta-Jones were living separately, but had not taken any legal action towards separation or divorce. By November, reports claimed that the couple had reconciled and Zeta-Jones had moved back into their New York apartment.

On the work front, Zeta-Jones currently plays the role of Morticia Addams in the popular Netflix fantasy series Wednesday. The 56-year-old actress will also star in Cathy Yan's independent film The Gallerist. Additionally, she will executive produce and star in the Prime Video thriller series Kill Jackie, adapted from Nick Harkaway's novel The Price You Pay. The project will be filmed in her hometown of Swansea.