Water spray on audience to beat the heat becomes highlight of Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert

Security spraying water on fans to beat the heat at American rapper Travis Scott’s Mumbai concert on Wednesday has become the highlight of the event.

Scott made his way back to Mumbai for this show just a month after his October debut in India.

“Bin bulaye baarish wala feel (That unexpected rain vibe),” wrote an internet user.

“Pesticides spray kyon kar rahe ho (Why are you spraying pesticides),” wrote another internet user.

Travis Scott’s dynamic performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse has since flooded social media with viral clips.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Scott treated fans to hits like HYAENA, Dumbo, FE!N and Goosebumps, backed by fiery visuals and pyrotechnics.

The 33-year-old artiste performed in India earlier this year as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. Scott’s debut performance in India took place at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.

The Circus Maximus World Tour is the fourth concert tour by Scott, and it sought to promote his fourth studio album Utopia (2023). The musician’s last tour, Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour, ended in 2019. The Circus Maximus World Tour commenced on October 11, 2023, in North Carolina.

Known for chart-topping singles like Highest in the Room (2019), The Scotts (2020), and Franchise (2020), Scott has joined a slew of international celebrities who performed in India.

British rock band Coldplay and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai this year. Canadian musician Shawn Mendes also performed in Mumbai during the third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025. Recently, Akon performed in Mumbai as well.

Bryan Adams, Green Day, Guns N’ Roses, Martin Garrix and Akon were also among the international musicians who performed in India in the past year.

The list of artistes and music bands slated to perform in India in the upcoming months include Linkin Park, David Guetta, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, and Post Malone.