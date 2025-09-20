‘War 2’ actor Jr NTR sustains minor injury during ad shoot, advised rest

Actor Jr NTR sustained a minor injury on Friday while shooting for an advertisement here and has been advised rest for a couple of weeks, his office said in a statement.

The actor’s condition is stable and there is no cause for concern, the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery,” the statement said.

“We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation,” it further said.

Jr NTR, 42, who was last seen in the Bollywood film War 2, is the grandson of TDP founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao.

War 2, a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, was directed by Ayan Mukerji and struggled commercially. Its worldwide collections stand at Rs 364 crore gross, with just Rs 236 crore nett from India.