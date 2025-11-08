FIPRESCI to felicitate filmmaker Goutam Ghose at Kolkata International Film Festival

Bengali filmmaker Goutam Ghose will be felicitated on the 100th anniversary of Fédération Internationale de la Presse Cinématographique (FIPRESCI) India for his outstanding contributions to cinema at the ongoing Kolkata International Film Festival, the organisation announced on Friday.

“To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Fipresci, eminent film director, actor, music director, and cinematographer GOUTAM GHOSE will be felicitated by Fipresci-India with FIPRESCI-India Lifetime Achievement Award in the ongoing 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (6-13 Nov 2025),” the film critics’ association wrote on Facebook.

Goutam Ghose is a film director, actor, musician and cinematographer based in Kolkata. His first documentary, New Earth in 1973, was followed by Hungry Autumn in 1974, which won the main award at the Oberhausen Film Festival.

He further made notable documentaries on the life and works of legends like Satyajit Ray, Bismillah Khan, Raja Rammohan Roy, K.G. Subramanyan, Jyoti Basu, and others.

Ghose directed his first feature film, Maa Bhoomi (1980), in Telugu, which won the Best State Film Award of Andhra Pradesh.

His second feature film, Dakhal (1981), was made in Bengali. It won him his first National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Ghose went on to win several national and international honours for his films over the years.

His third feature film, Paar (1984), made in Hindi, was nominated for the Golden Lion competition at the Venice International Film Festival. Later, it won the FIPRESCI Award at the Verna Film Festival.

Apart from 17 documentaries and four short films, he has also directed 16 feature films and won the National Film Award 16 times for 13 feature films and 3 documentaries.

His noteworthy films include Antarjali Jatra (1987), Padma Nadir Majhi (1992), Patang (1993), Gudia (1997), Dekha (2001), Abar Aranye (2003), Moner Manush (2010), and Shankhachil (2016).

Ghose is the only Indian recipient of the Vittorio Di Sica Award, Italy.

He was awarded the Knighthood of the Star of Italian Solidarity in 2006 for his contributions to cinema.