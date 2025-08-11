Vikram Singh Chauhan plays a soldier in Amazon MX Player’s ‘Sena – Guardians of the Nation’

Television actor Vikram Singh Chauhan plays an army officer in the trailer for Amazon MX Player’s patriotic drama Sena – Guardians of the Nation, dropped by the streamer on Monday.

The one-minute-55-second revolves around the life of Kartik Sharma (Chauhan), a young man who leaves behind a promising career in California to join the Indian army, a decision that puts him at odds with his father, played by Yashpal Sharma.

The trailer also shows Kartik going through a strenuous journey to qualify for the selection exam at Armed Forces Academy. After many hurdles, he clears the process and is posted in Kashmir, where he is captured by militants.

The five-episode series also stars Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Rahul Tewari, and Vijay Vikram Singh in pivotal roles. The cast will also feature real-life Army veterans, including Lucky Bisht, Colonel Rajeev Bharwan (AKA Mumma Sir) and Lt Col Kaushalendra Singh.

“Kartik is someone who walks away from his comfort, family, and everything familiar to chase something bigger – a sense of purpose. Portraying him was emotional and humbling because it reminded me that true courage isn’t loud, it’s quiet and relentless,” Vikram Singh Chauhan said in a statement.

Writer and Creator Anandeshwar Dwivedi, who also features in a key role in the series, added, “It’s not just a story about battles or men in uniform, it’s also about fathers and sons, pride and regret, and the emotional cost of duty”.

Sena – Guardians of the Nation is set to debut on Amazon MX Player on August 13.