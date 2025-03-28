Vikram Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee reunite after nine years for ‘Durgapur Junction’; teaser out

Nine years after sharing screen space in Pratim D. Gupta’s 2016 film Shaheb Bibi Golaam, Tollywood actors Vikram Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee are set to reunite for Shibpur director Arindam Bhattacharya’s upcoming crime drama Durgapur Junction.

Sharing a teaser of Durgapur Junction on Instagram on Thursday, Vikram wrote, “Here goes the teaser for #DurgapurJunction, back onscreen with the fantabulous @swastikamukherjee13 after 9 years of #ShahebBibiGolaam and what a journey has it been. Take love @arindambhattacharya2021 ‘s next after #Shibpur, shot by the brilliant @prosenjit_c and edited by #SujoyDuttaRoy.”

The teaser introduces Vikram as a gritty cop investigating a murder, with Swastika playing a key suspect. The video hints that her husband is the victim.

Durgapur Junction also stars Ekavali Khanna, Rajdeep Sarkar and Pradeep Dhar in key roles. Prosenjit Chowdhury has handled the film’s cinematography, while Sujoy Dutta Roy serves as the editor. The soundtrack features vocals by Rupam Islam and Iman Chakraborty.

Durgapur Junction, based on a true story, is set to hit screens on April 25.

While Vikram last appeared in Dibya Chatterjee’s Omorshongi, Swastika recently appeared in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.