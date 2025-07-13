MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 13 July 2025

Jackie Shroff joins cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the upcoming romcom also stars Ananya Panday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.07.25, 01:41 PM
Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan

Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Actor Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, Aaryan said on Saturday alongside a video with Shroff.

“Lights, Camera and The OG Hero,” reads the caption to Aaryan’s post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming romcom, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will follow the love story of Aaryan’s Ray and Panday’s Rumi.

Panday had previously shared screen space with Aaryan in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

The 26-year-old actress last appeared in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2. She is also set to headline Dharma Productions-backed romance film Chand Mera Dil, which will hit screens later this year. Chand Mera Dil stars Kill actor Lakshya opposite Panday.

Aaryan, 34, last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the film, the actor shared screen space with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Shroff, 68, will also star in Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great. Besides, he has joined the cast of Amazon MX Player’s Hunter Season 2, headlined by Suneil Shetty. Shroff also has the film Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Jackie Shroff Kartik Aaryan Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tariff teaser: India may be edging toward a softer pact with US than its Asian neighbours

Exporters hope for Washington deal but thorny issues like GM crops, dairy, Brics threaten talks
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Quote left Quote right

I am delighted to share, 10 lakh youths in the state have been provided government jobs

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT