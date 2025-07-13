Jackie Shroff joins cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

Actor Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, Aaryan said on Saturday alongside a video with Shroff.

“Lights, Camera and The OG Hero,” reads the caption to Aaryan’s post.

The upcoming romcom, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will follow the love story of Aaryan’s Ray and Panday’s Rumi.

Panday had previously shared screen space with Aaryan in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

The 26-year-old actress last appeared in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2. She is also set to headline Dharma Productions-backed romance film Chand Mera Dil, which will hit screens later this year. Chand Mera Dil stars Kill actor Lakshya opposite Panday.

Aaryan, 34, last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the film, the actor shared screen space with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

Shroff, 68, will also star in Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great. Besides, he has joined the cast of Amazon MX Player’s Hunter Season 2, headlined by Suneil Shetty. Shroff also has the film Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is slated to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.