‘Maybe this is my last visit to India’: Jackson Wang on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Chinese pop star Jackson Wang made a cameo appearance on Saturday’s episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, leaving the audience in splits with his trademark humour. However, one remark by the singer during the show sparked concern among fans in India.

The singer-rapper said he didn’t feel “loved” in India, adding, “This is my second time in India, but no one recognised me at the clubs. Whenever someone asked for an autograph, it was always ‘for a friend’, never for themselves.”

“Maybe this is my last visit to India. I am so sad,” he jokingly added.

When Kapil asked the studio audience who among them were Jackson’s fans, almost every hand went up. Jackson responded by calling them “very good actors,” drawing laughter.

Video clips of Wang’s statement went viral on social media, prompting an outpouring of support from Indian fans who reassured the artist of his popularity.

Jackson Wang first visited India in 2023 to perform at the Lollapalooza India music festival. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on the single Buck.

Jackson, who was in the country to promote his new album MAGICMAN 2 when this episode was shot, joined Kapil Sharma and guests Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi and Jitendra Kumar on the episode.

During the show, Kapil also teased Jackson about his association with Bollywood actor Disha Patani, whom he was spotted with during his previous India visit. Jackson responded by saying they were “only friends” and reiterated that he is not dating anyone at the moment.