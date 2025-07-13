Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor-led romcom ‘Param Sundari’ to hit theatres in August

"Param Sundari", featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, will release in theatres worldwide in August.

Set against the backwaters of Kerala, “Param Sundari” is described as a “rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists”. Dinesh Vijan is producing the film under his production banner, Maddock Films.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, which was previously scheduled to hit the big screen on July 25, has been postponed to August, according to a press release. The exact date of the film's release is yet to be announced by the makers.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, best known for his directorial "Dasvi", starring Abhishek Kapoor in the lead role, "Param Sundari" will feature Malhotra as Param and Kapoor as Sundari.

Besides "Param Sundari", Kapoor will also appear alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming romantic comedy "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari".

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan of "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" fame. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Malhotra will next star in the folk thriller "VVAN - Force of the Forrest" from Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar.

Also starring Tamannaah Bhatia alongside Malhotra, the film is expected to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd in association with The Viral Fever.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.