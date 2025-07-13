Meet Elli AvrRam, Swedish-Greek actress whose photo with Ashish Chachlani has gone viral

Swedish-Greek actress and model Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, popularly known as Elli AvrRam, recently made headlines after popular content creator Ashish Chanchalani posted a picture of them together on Instagram, sparking dating rumours.

On Saturday, Chanchalani posted a picture of himself holding AvrRam in his arms, both smiling joyfully. AvrRam had a bouquet of flowers in her hands. The Rialto Bridge in Venice could be spotted in the background.

“Finally,” the 31-year-old content creator wrote on Instagram.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section, congratulating Chanchalani and AvrRam. However, some social media users said the duo were not dating but may be working on a project together.

Who is Elli AvrRam?

Born on July 29, 1990, in Stockholm, Sweden, Elli AvrRam became a member of the Stockholm-based Pardesi Dance Group at the age of 17 and gave dance performances, primarily on Bollywood songs.

She participated in the Miss Greece beauty contest in 2010.

After arriving in Mumbai in 2012, AvrRam made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 comedy drama film Micky Virus, where she played the love interest of Manish Paul.

She rose to prominence after participating in the Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 where she lasted for ten weeks.

In 2015, the actress starred in Abbas Mustan’s comedy drama Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon, which stars actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. In 2017, she appeared in two films, Naam Shabana and Poster Boys.

She later took part in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 5 as one of the hosts. The show was presented by Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan, and Shreyas Talpade.

Elli AvrRam made her Tamil film debut in 2022 with the film Naane Varuvean, which stars Dhanush in the lead role. She also appeared alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the family drama Goodbye (2022).

Apart from modelling and acting, Elli AvrRam also has a knack for Figure Skating.

Elli AvrRam hosts the travel series India with Elli, presenting various Indian destinations and experiences. Produced by Curly Tales, the series follows Elli as she explores different places, immersing herself in local culture, history, and natural scenery.