Wednesday, 12 February 2025

‘Kingdom’ teaser: Vijay Deverakonda plays gritty cop in new action thriller

Directed and written by Gowtam Tinnauri, the film is set to hit screens on May 30

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.02.25, 04:42 PM
Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kingdom’

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kingdom’ Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda looks fierce as a gritty police officer in the teaser of Gowtam Tinnauri’s upcoming film Kingdom, dropped by Haarika & Hassine Creations on Wednesday.

The one-minute-55-second-long teaser opens with a view of a war-torn community. The village is strewn with bodies lying in pools of blood and fires blaze in every corner. Amid the large-scale destruction and violence enters Vijay’s fearless cop, determined to restore peace and order in the community at all costs.

Set to hit screens on May 30, the film was primarily shot at Sri Lanka’s Galle Fort, according to media reports.

While Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version of the teaser, Jr. NTR has lent his voice to the Telugu teaser. Suriya has lent his voice to the Tamil version of Kingdom.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The complete cast is yet to be announced. However, Bhagyashree Borse is likely to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score of the film, edited by Navin Nooli.

Vijay last starred in Parasuram’s romance action drama The Family Star (2024) opposite Mrunal Thakur.

Vijay Deverakonda VD 12 Kingdom
