Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s PDA at ‘The Girlfriend’ event sets internet buzzing

Actor Vijay Deverakonda kissed rumoured fiancee Rashmika Mandanna’s hand at the success party of her latest release The Girlfriend, leaving fans gushing over the heartfelt gesture.

A video of Vijay planting a kiss on Rashmika’s hand at the Hyderabad event on Wednesday has since gone viral.

Vijay’s gesture seemed to confirm rumours of their engagement that have been doing the rounds for a month. According to media reports, the two exchanged rings at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in a private ceremony in October. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in February 2026 in Udaipur.

Vijay and Rashmika have shared screen space in the films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

While Vijay recently starred in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s spy thriller Kingdom, Rashmika has been earning plaudits for her portrayal of Bhooma in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, with many fans calling the role her ‘career-defining’ performance.

Another viral video from the success party of The Girlfriend shows Rashmika tearing up, overwhelmed with the response the film has received from fans since its release on November 7.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama revolves around Bhooma’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship with her boyfriend Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 10.10 crore nett at the domestic box office.