MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 13 November 2025

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s PDA at ‘The Girlfriend’ event sets internet buzzing

The couple reportedly got engaged in October and will tie the knot in Udaipur in February 2026

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.11.25, 12:24 PM
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Actor Vijay Deverakonda kissed rumoured fiancee Rashmika Mandanna’s hand at the success party of her latest release The Girlfriend, leaving fans gushing over the heartfelt gesture.

A video of Vijay planting a kiss on Rashmika’s hand at the Hyderabad event on Wednesday has since gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay’s gesture seemed to confirm rumours of their engagement that have been doing the rounds for a month. According to media reports, the two exchanged rings at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in a private ceremony in October. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in February 2026 in Udaipur.

Vijay and Rashmika have shared screen space in the films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

While Vijay recently starred in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s spy thriller Kingdom, Rashmika has been earning plaudits for her portrayal of Bhooma in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, with many fans calling the role her ‘career-defining’ performance.

Another viral video from the success party of The Girlfriend shows Rashmika tearing up, overwhelmed with the response the film has received from fans since its release on November 7.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the romantic drama revolves around Bhooma’s (Rashmika) turbulent relationship with her boyfriend Vikram (Dheekshith Shetty). The Girlfriend also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh and Rohini in key roles.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, the film has so far earned Rs 10.10 crore nett at the domestic box office.

RELATED TOPICS

Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna The Girlfriend
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi blast: Hunt on for third car as sleuths unravel detailed terror plot, death toll rises

Searches are being carried out in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states to locate a Maruti Brezza believed to be linked to the module behind the explosion that has now claimed 13 lives
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to traveling journalists at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2025 after the G7 foreign ministers meeting.
Quote left Quote right

We've offered to help, but I think they're very capable in these investigations. They don't need our help

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT